Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in Linde by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Linde by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after acquiring an additional 519,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,735,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.29.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $324.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.48. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $166.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

