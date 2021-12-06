Rheos Capital Works Inc. Grows Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $132.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.73. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

