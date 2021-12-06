S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $197.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

