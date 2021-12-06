Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up about 1.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $24,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.12 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

