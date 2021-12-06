Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $53.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $302.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

