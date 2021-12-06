Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after acquiring an additional 382,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.70. 1,804,957 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

