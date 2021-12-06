Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.38. 4,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

