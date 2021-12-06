Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 770 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 85,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

MGC traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.43. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,468. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.04. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.40 and a fifty-two week high of $168.35.

