Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 801,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,728,000. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.62% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $489,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,931,100. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

AUPH stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.49. 28,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,793. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

