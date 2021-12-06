Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 12,480 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 773,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,258,000 after acquiring an additional 100,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,498,000 after buying an additional 35,681 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,784,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period.

BATS JPHY opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

