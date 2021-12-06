Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Post $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to post earnings per share of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.73. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,242 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,202.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

