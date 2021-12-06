Brokerages Set SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) PT at $39.80

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

SeaSpine stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $485.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.12. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 86.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 34,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the third quarter worth $71,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

