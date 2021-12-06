Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $53.34 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $53,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 126,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,483 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $170.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,165 shares of company stock worth $40,000,984. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.