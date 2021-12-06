Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of VLO opened at $69.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -63.95, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

