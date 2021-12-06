Diamant Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. NIKE comprises approximately 0.9% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,553. The company has a market capitalization of $267.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

