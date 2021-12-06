9,080 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,080 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 354,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,350,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

