Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 4011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Specifically, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $562,174.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OUST. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ouster by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

