Marotta Asset Management Buys 7,557 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,067,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 315,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,565.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after acquiring an additional 912,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 448,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the period.

ECH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. 704,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

