Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Holdings Increased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.87. 179,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,471. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

