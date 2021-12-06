Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK makes up approximately 2.8% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $20,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,764. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

