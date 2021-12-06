Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $13.96 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 66,648 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.70. 10,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,652. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

