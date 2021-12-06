Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

EXFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $36.50 on Monday. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

