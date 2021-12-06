Hotaling Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $392,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,655,000 after purchasing an additional 160,167 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of MSI opened at $248.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.16 and a 1 year high of $262.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

