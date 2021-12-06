Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 46.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 234.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

