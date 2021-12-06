Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,258 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,183 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,906 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,804 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $616.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $633.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $293.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

