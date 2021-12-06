Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,812 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 1.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $127,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,190. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.75.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $347.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $335.68 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $395.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

