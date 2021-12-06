Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 170 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $179.61 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $183.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

