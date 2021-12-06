Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of Popular stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $87.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.