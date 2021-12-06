Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Horizon by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Horizon by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

