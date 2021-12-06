Diamant Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Lincoln Electric makes up 2.5% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,386. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day moving average is $135.98.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,113 shares of company stock valued at $12,658,552 in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

