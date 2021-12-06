Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.96. 98,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,771,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.