Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $167.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.52.

Several research firms have commented on DRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.24 and a one year high of $164.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

