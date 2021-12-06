AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.51. 114,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,807,660. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $171.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

