Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives $154.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,049,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,746. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.69. Garmin has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

