Parkside Investments LLC Has $37.19 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 7.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.

IGSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.89. 8,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

