AXPR (AXPR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $141,222.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $141,222.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AXPR Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

