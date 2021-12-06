Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 817 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 3.3% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 539,732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

