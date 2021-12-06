Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,857 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RZV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 111,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

RZV opened at $94.02 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $105.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $94.89.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.