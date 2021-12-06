Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.1% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $348.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $297.42 and a twelve month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.