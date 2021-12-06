Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease makes up about 3.7% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNL opened at $24.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.18. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 178.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

