Essex LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $105.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

