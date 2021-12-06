Essex LLC Takes $4.94 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 240,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.