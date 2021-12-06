Essex LLC Buys Shares of 170,583 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 170,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.34 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

