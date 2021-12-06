Applied Capital LLC Acquires 3,397 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 739.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 110.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,482. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.