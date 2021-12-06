Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 3,791 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 54,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,654. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.