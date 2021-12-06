Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 2,669 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in KB Home by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 79,142 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in KB Home by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $2,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 362,861 shares of company stock worth $15,267,641. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,616. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18. KB Home has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

