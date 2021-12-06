Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 117 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $376,983,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after acquiring an additional 390,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,454. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $244.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.32 and its 200-day moving average is $227.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

