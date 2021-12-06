Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 67.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $12.88 on Monday, hitting $332.23. 25,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,669. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.15. The company has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of -113.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 846,657 shares of company stock valued at $285,239,811 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

