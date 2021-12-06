McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $250.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MCK. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

NYSE:MCK traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.81. 425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,241. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson has a 12-month low of $169.09 and a 12-month high of $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

