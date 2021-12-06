Essex LLC Purchases Shares of 6,318 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Biogen by 10,230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,429,000 after acquiring an additional 189,985 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $223.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.80.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

